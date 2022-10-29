UMD Football Dominates on Senior Day

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team closed out their home schedule, Saturday against Minot State.

The Bulldogs’ offense found the end zone seven times, while the defense allowed just one touchdown by the Beavers. Senior wide receiver Armani Carmickle earned his 2000th career receiving yards with a touchdown in the second half.

UMD will hit the road for their final two regular season games. The Bulldogs take the field next Saturday against Augustana, kick off is set for 1 PM.