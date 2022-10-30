“Cruise For Cancer” Holds Classic Car Trunk-Or-Treat

DULUTH, Minn. — We’ve all heard of trunk-or-treat, but Cruise For Cancer put a twist on it on Sunday, bringing in more than 50 classic cars to the Heritage Center with drivers handing out buckets of candy.

Kids and families arrived in all kinds of costumes and were able to donate to the fundraiser in between stopping for treats.

This was only the first time the event has been held, but there was a great turnout and event organizers say they hope to bring it back for many years to come.

“For this trunk-or-treat with Cruise For Cancer, this was the first ever year, we didn’t know really what to expect,” Brook Netzel, the assistant director for Cruise For Cancer, said. “But looking around like even before, earlier in the day, it was massive. So many cars showed up, and we had beautiful weather and I know when I pulled up here I was blown away by the amount of people that showed up. ”

Organizers say the event was possible due to all the support they continue to get from generous donors.