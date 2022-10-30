Glensheen’s Pumpkin Hunt Runs Through Halloween

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for something to do on Halloween, search no more, as Glensheen has something for you to find.

The century-old mansion is hiding pumpkins across their estate, and while you’ll find no hints here, we can tell you that there’s nine of them both inside and outside the mansion.

Find all nine and you’ll be rewarded with a master pumpkin hunter temporary tattoo.

Glensheen wanted something fun for both kids and adults…and says that families will love scouring the grounds while exploring the estate.

“We try to do different scavenger hunts throughout the year, but this one really helps to involve the entire estate along with the house, because usually we do it just inside the house,” Baz Jecha, the operations coordinator of Glensheen Mansion, said. “It kind of brings you around the whole grounds as well, so then you kind of get to see everything.”

If you want to find them all, be sure to do so soon, as starting in November Glensheen begins prepping for Christmas.