Love-A-Pet Adoption Weekend Finds Homes For More Than 100 Animals

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — For those thinking about adopting a dog, the perfect event was held on Sunday at Miller Hill Subaru in Hermantown.

The event was put on by Animal Allies and was filled with fully checked-up pups that families had the opportunity to meet.

With discounted adoption fees, vendors to assist with the adoption process, and a microchip service with a donation, it really was as easy as ever for families to come home with a new friend.

By day’s end, more than 45 dogs had been rescued.

“Subaru has the Love-A-Pet event every year and it’s kind of become a staple here in the Twin Ports,” Nicole Facciotto, the humane education manager of Animal Allies said. “It’s a really fun way to come together with a bunch of local animal organizations and just get a ton of animals adopted.”

A similar event at the car dealership was held on Saturday with more than 60 cats finding new homes.