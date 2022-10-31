21st Avenue East Reopens After Months Of Construction

DULUTH, Minn. — Monday was a great day for drivers wanting to go up the hill as 21st Avenue East is finally open to traffic.

This main East Hillside Street has been under construction since late June.

The affected areas began at London Road and went all the way to Woodland Avenue.

The purpose of the project was to fix the concrete pavement and add traffic signals.

The avenue was originally going to reopen in mid-October, but The City says it was delayed by materials coming in late and unexpected utility repairs.