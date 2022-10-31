Coffee Conversation: Duluth East Presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth East presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid performance.

Greyson Holste (Prince Eric) and Mia Patronas (Skuttle) joined FOX21 in-studio to preview their upcoming show.

The show is taking place at Duluth East High School; November 3-5 at 7pm and Nov 6 Sunday at 1 pm.

Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults

Ticket Sales are at the door only 1 hour prior to the show time.

The doors open to general seating 30 minutes prior to curtain.

There will be an ASL interpreter at Saturday’s show.

This is the Tony nominated Disney broadway musical based on Hans Christian Anderson’s Little Mermaid .

The show runs 2 hours with a 10 minute intermission.