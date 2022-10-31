Community Garden Program Free to Public in Lincoln Park

The plot of land is at the intersection of West Third Street and North Twenty Ninth Avenue West, near Harrison Park.

DULUTH, Minn.–Even though it’s not gardening season, a community garden in Lincoln Park is still looking for those with a green thumb to get involved.

There’s a plot near Harrison Park that is now reserved for growing fruits and vegetables. This garden was awarded two free libraries through the city of Duluth’s Love Your Block campaign. The free libraries that were granted to the space are actually to store non-perishable food items instead of books.

Staff from the Lincoln Park Resource Center want West Duluth residents to know there’s an option year-round to drop off and pick up fresh food items. Organizers with the program are hoping to utilize the sheds onsite throughout the winter season. The vision is to have a freezer or refrigerator accessible to those who are looking for items even when the ground is covered in snow.

Program Coordinator for the community garden, JhonRae Reeves, said, “We want people to come here able to, even if they don’t want to plant anything I want them to be able to know that they can grab a tomato or a few tomatoes if they want or some corn that we’re growing and then we have some apple trees as well”.

Anyone in the Lincoln Park neighborhood can grow items in this space, as long as they then share the final product with others in the area. To get involved in this program you can reach out to the Lincoln Park Resource Center directly or through their social media pages.