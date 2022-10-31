Duluth Public Library Hosts Halloween Parade For Younger Kids

DULUTH, Minn. — Monday morning, little dinosaurs and princesses got to parade through the Duluth Public Library for some Halloween fun.

“Halloween at the Library” is an event for infants to preschool age kids to dress up and be in a parade for non-candy prizes.

The library has been slowly building their program back up again and put on this event as a way to encourage families to keep coming back.

This was their first Halloween parade since the pandemic hit.

“We love doing it and we’re so glad we started it again this year, since we’ve been missing the kids over COVID. So, all of the staff is really excited to see the kids in costume and it’s a nice opportunity for ones the really little ones that can’t go out at night or might not want to stay up late to come and do something fun,” said Heidi Harrison, Senior Library Technician.

After the parade, kids were able to watch “Pooh’s Heffalump Halloween Movie.” Trick or treating was going on all day at all of the Duluth Public Library locations.