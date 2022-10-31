Enger Park Golf Course Closing For The Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Enger Park Golf Course is on their final stroke before the season comes to an end.

Enger Park announced Friday, the golf course itself, as well as the driving range will close for the season on Wednesday. However, with the holidays quickly approaching, the Clubhouse will remain open to anyone looking to get something for that special golfer in your life.

The Clubhouse will be open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Season passes for 2023 are already on sale through mid-December. You can find more information on their website.