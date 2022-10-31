Gordon Post Office In Wisconsin To Remain Open After Original Plans To Close

GORDON, Wis. — It’s official, the Gordon Post Office in Wisconsin will remain open despite its original plans to close November 9 due to an expiring lease.

Community members and beyond have spent the past few weeks rallying to keep the post office alive. Some saying the closure would hurt those who already travel to Gordon for their mail, if it’s not delivered to their homes.

One resident tells Fox 21 that she discovered that she received a call Monday morning from USS Leasing and Legal, and it was confirmed that minds have changed, and the Post Office is staying put.

USPS along with the building owners tell us that the lease has been renewed and the location is no longer on termination status.

Owners also announced plans to donate the property to the Gordon-Wascott Historical Society.

Residents thank community outreach and regional support, saying it had a major role in the outcome.