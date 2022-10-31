Group Hosts Trick-Or-Treating Event With Shipwreck Stories

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior has its number of ghostly stories, and one group is bringing that experience to trick-or-treaters.

Over at the Harrison Community Center, people could hear some ghostly-inspired stories of the shipwrecks of Lake Superior with seven different scenes, including one about the SS Edmund Fitzgerald.

The event has been postponed twice due to COVID, but this time around, a ghostly group of buccaneers sang sea shanties.

“We put a lot of time and effort into it, to try and think how the best way to be able to connect with the community would be,” Patrick Weber, the artist director of the Northern Expression Arts Collective, said. “Then we thought, ‘Hey do you know what? Sea shanties were a very popular thing.’ We thought it would be fun to have some music in front to bring the community together. Then it adds to our event to bring more to enjoy and allow them to experience that fun energy that a sea shanty brings.”

There were also special treats for those with food allergies as part of the Teal Pumpkin project.

This event was put on by the Northern Expression Arts Collective, which also hold creative family enrichment activities at the Harrison Community Center every Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.