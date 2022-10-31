No Movement for UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey in Latest USCHO Polls

Both teams will be on the road this upcoming weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- After picking up two crucial wins against Cornell, the UMD men’s hockey team will stay at number 19 in the country in the latest USCHO poll.

In other Bulldog men’s news, Wyatt Kaiser was named NCHC defenseman of the week.

They begin NCHC play this weekend at Colorado College.

As for the women’s team, they split a weekend series with 3rd ranked Wisconsin.

And as a result, they will stay at number five in the poll.

The Bulldogs will hit the road to take on Minnesota this upcoming weekend.