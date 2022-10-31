Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves Commits to Bemidji State

Just last season, Graves tallied a total of 28 points. 16 goals and 12 assists to help the Mirage claim the section 7A title.

BEMIDJI, Minn.- A current Proctor/Hermantown Mirage standout announced the next step in her hockey career.

Hannah Graves is committing to Bemidji State. She made the announcement via her own personal twitter account.

Just last season, Graves tallied a total of 28 points. 16 goals and 12 assists to help the Mirage claim the section 7A title.

She’ll be the second Proctor/Hermantown player to announce their intention to join the Beavers.

Just last month, her teammate Izy Fairchild committed to Bemidji State.