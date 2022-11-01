42-Year-Old Deer River Woman Pleas Guilty To Murder and Arson

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — A 42-year-old woman appeared in court for a plea hearing on Monday after being charged with Second Degree Intentional Murder and First Degree Arson.

The Itasca County Attorney’s Office says this stems from an incident that happened on the weekend of July 17 and July 18.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office found out that Crystal Wilson of Deer River stabbed a Ball Club man to death and later set his camper on fire with his body still inside. Wilson was believed to be under the influence of meth.

The Attorney’s Office says Wilson faces up to 448 months in prison. She will appear for a sentencing hearing at 1:30 p.m. on January 20.