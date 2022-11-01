Animal Allies Looks To Clear The Kennels With Discounted Dog Adoption Fees This Week

DULUTH, Minn. — November might be known for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but if you love dogs, you don’t want to miss a deal happening this week in Duluth.

Animal Allies says its shelter is overflowing with dogs, with more than 25 looking for loving homes.

From Wednesday until Sunday this week, the dog adoption fees will be dropped to $100 per pooch.

You can check out their website to see all the sweet furry friends who are looking for families.