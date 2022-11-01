C-E-C Boys Soccer Falls to DeLaSalle in Class AA Semifinals 4-0

The Lumberjacks will face Richfield in the 3rd place game on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team would see their state title dreams come to a close on Tuesday, falling to DeLaSalle 4-0 in the Class AA semifinals.

That game is scheduled for 11AM at the West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center.