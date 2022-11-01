Christmas Assistance Applications Now Accepted At Salvation Army In West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Those who may need some help celebrating Christmas this year can sign up for assistance starting Tuesday.

At the Duluth Salvation Army, families can apply for different types of assistance for the holidays.

Applications for the Salvation Army’s Christmas dinner package can sign up November 1 through November 23.

This dinner option is still available for households that don’t have kids. Families with any kids under the age of 16 can also signup to receive new donated Christmas gifts.

The gifts can then be picked up during the Distribution Days later in December.

“One side of the chapel is setup like a grocery store so the boxes of food will be packed according to the size. The other side is setup as a toy shop where they will be able to come in and shop for toys for their children. Our concern is that the kids get gifts, that’s all we care about,” said Nancy Leslie, Emergency Services Supervisor.

To apply, you can stop by the Duluth Salvation Army from 1 to 4 Monday through Friday, and you will need to bring an ID and proof of residence.