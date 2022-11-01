Coffee Conversation: Duluth Junk Hunt Returns for 10th Year Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Junk Hunt is a three-day indoor market filled with vintage goodness. This year, it’s celebrating 10 years of success.

Event organizer, Emily Broman, joined FOX21 in studio to preview the event.

There will be over 100 booths and vendors from across the state.

It’s taking place at the DECC on November 3 (4-7pm) and November 4 & 5 (9am-4pm.)

Furniture, home decor, jewelry, and more.

You can get tickets at Duluthjunkhunt.com, as well as at the door.