Dana Moore to Retire After 26 Seasons as CSS Head Volleyball Coach

Over the course of her coaching career, Moore finished with 435 victories, which is 2nd in school history.

DULUTH, Minn.- Longtime St. Scholastica head coach Dana Moore announced to her team on Monday that she is set to retire.

It ends a reign of 26 years where Moore was at the helm.

Over the course of her coaching career, Moore finished with 435 victories, which is 2nd in school history.

She also was named UMAC coach of the year four times.

In 2011, Moore led a Saints squad that made their first ever Division III national tournament apperance, also picking up their first ever tournament win against St. Ben’s.

A national search will begin immediately to find her successor.