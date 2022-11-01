DPD Searches For Suspect Who Threatened Person With Gun

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, they got a call about a male threatening someone with a gun over on the 100-block of North First Street West.

The suspect took off before officers got there.

Later that afternoon, officers got a tip that he may be out in the Lakeside neighborhood but didn’t find him after an extensive search.

The suspect hasn’t been found but police say there is no threat to the community as they continue to investigate.