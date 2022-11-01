Haunted Ship Wrecks Past Attendance Records

DULUTH, Minn. — How many people can the Haunted Ship scare? Well, apparently a record-breaking amount.

Thousands trekked through the tank of terror this October, 29,525 to be exact, and that’s not counting ghosts.

A new single day record was also set at more than 4,000 people.

This year’s theme was “What are you afraid of?” tapping into people’s phobias using all of your senses, including smell. We checked in with organizers to see what they had to say about the turnout.

“Of course, last year we were coming off of a couple years of COVID and also the years prior to that, the Irvin was out. It got a little buffing and a paint job, so it had been three years without the Haunted Ship and people were very excited to get on board,” said Lucie Amundsen, DECC Communications Director.

The attraction brought in just under 30,000 people for Fall 2022, and staff at the DECC are hoping to break more records next year.

The Haunted Ship docked for the season, last night at 10:00 p.m. Now it returns to the still monstrous in size, but a little less scary, William A. Irvin attraction.