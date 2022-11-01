Nov. 1st Means Thanksgiving Burrito Is Back At Burrito Union

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s November 1 and that means the legendary Thanksgiving burrito is back at Burrito Union.

This burrito is filled with roasted dark and white turkey meat, sweet corn, stuffing, a choice of mashed or sweet potatoes, and comes with a side of turkey gravy and cranberry salsa.

It has been served for about 7 years and management says it usually expects around 7,000 burritos to sell over the month, but this year could be even more.

“And this year we’re expecting even more because there’s a turkey shortage due to the bird flu. So, we’re expecting you know to possibly if we could hit 10,000. We did preorder 50 cases of turkey 2 months ago, just to make sure we have enough,” said Marcy Wojick, Director of Operations.

Burrito Union suggests pairing the Thanksgiving Burrito with Gale Force, a beer made with 300 pounds of cranberries from the Fitger’s Brewhouse that was released the same day.

The burrito will be sold all through November for $14.99.