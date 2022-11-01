The DECC Kicks Off New Weekly Vinyl Happy Hour Event

The Vinyl Happy Hours will continue every Tuesday through November from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn.–The DECC kicked off their Vinyl Happy Hour series with some old tunes and refreshments.

Executive Director Dan Hartman wanted to hold an event showcasing the newly remodeled Symphony Hall Mezzanine, as well as the harbor views their Turf Deck has to offer. This part of the DECC was built in 1966. In order to embrace the history of the structure, Hartman brought in some mid-century modern furniture along with a vintage record player.

He was on site to be the disc jockey presenting songs from his own personal vinyl music collection.

This weekly event is free with a cash bar available to grab a drink to enjoy. Parking at the DECC is also free for the happy hour.

Executive Director, Dan Hartman, said, “We wanted to have an event that we felt was free and open to the public so that people can come enjoy this crazy, beautiful space we have that a lot of people didn’t really get to have access to”.

