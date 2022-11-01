The honorable Judge Jeanne Sederberg has passed away at the age of 96

She was the first woman to serve as a Judge for the 6th Judicial District in St. Louis County. Prior to that, Judge Sederberg overcame many challenges in her path to law.

As Duluth News Tribune reports, Judge Sederberg, at the start of her career, passed the Minnesota State Bar, but was rejected by Duluth law firms as it was a male dominated field. She then took up her own practice, ultimately becoming a public defender.

Sederberg was appointed as a Judge for St. Louis County in 1974. She worked in family law matters, taking on anything from divorce cases to child protection services. In 1996, Sederberg reached the mandatory retirement age of 70, but she wasn’t done yet. As the Tribune states, the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth needed an arbitrator, so Judge Sederberg returned to the field putting in another 20 years of work. She then retired again at the astounding age of 92.

Judge Sederberg served on many governing boards including the Western Lake Superior Sanitary Commission, the hockey facility of Marshall School and the board for Northland Children’s Home.