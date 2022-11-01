UMD Football Keeping Postseason Hopes Alive Heading Into Final Two Games

Kickoff is set for 1 PM in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD football will hit the road for their 2nd to last regular season game this weekend at Augustana.

The Bulldogs still have a chance to make the postseason. But they will need to handle business themselves first in order to make that happen.

The same can be said for their opponent, as Augustana is in a logjam towards the middle of the NSIC South standings.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says on the field he sees a resemblance as well.

“We’re two similar football teams. We’ve played really well at times, sometimes we’ve struggled, both on the road and against good opponents. So I think this weekend is a very even matchup. They’re a team that’s missing some key components both offensively and defensively, as are we. We’re late in the season, guys have to step up, guys that have played for us a lot of snaps, those guys need to be better. And the new guys that have opportunity need to step up and be prepared for a big game this weekend,” said Wiese.

