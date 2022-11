UMD Men’s Hoops Tops UW-Superior 102-64 in Exhibition Game

UMD will next play at Drake on Thursday in another exhibition contest.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball team opened up their exhibition slate on Tuesday, defeating UW-Superior 102 to 64.

Drew Blair led the Bulldogs with 27 points in the contest.

