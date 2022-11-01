Union Gospel Mission Celebrating 100 Years of Serving Northlanders

Tuesday also marked the reopening of their great dining hall which serves sit-down meals

DULUTH, Minn.–Back in 1922 more than 20 churches of different denominations came together to form the Union Gospel Mission food bank. Today they celebrated 100 years of serving the community with a ribbon cutting.

Union Gospel Mission is a space where Duluthians in need can rely on picking up hot, ready-to-eat meals.

They also provide shelter through their transitional housing space called “The Martin Inn”.

Today was not only a celebration recognizing a major anniversary, but it also marked the reopening of their great dining hall which serves sit-down meals. That space was closed for three years during the pandemic.

Now the nonprofit is expecting to see dozens of people return for meals in-person as the curbside services ends.

Union Gospel Mission’s Executive Director, Katie Hagglund, said “We serve anywhere from 65-85 people for lunch and then anywhere from 75-100 for dinner. We’re hoping that number increases now that folks have a little longer of a window to come enjoy their meals, as well as again a better space to be eating those meals”.

Last year, the Union Gospel Mission gave out more than 93,000 hot meals to Duluth residents. Most of those receiving food were from households on fixed incomes.

Union Gospel Mission’s Kitchen Manager, Mason Stickney, said, “I think it’s awesome to be able to give back to the community and it gives a sense of fulfillment I guess, its good to see”.

The Union Gospel Mission serves lunch from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dinners are served from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

You can find the building downtown on East First Street.