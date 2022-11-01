UPDATE: Teen Arrested After DPD Searches For Suspect Who Threatened Person With Gun

UPDATE: Duluth police say just before 9 p.m. on Monday, a 19-year-old man was arrested on the 4500-block of Norwood Street.

Investigators say the teen and the person he allegedly threatened with a gun knew each other.

FOX21 cannot name the suspect until he’s been formally charged by prosecutors.

Police are recommending charges of attempted murder, possessing an illegal firearm, and fleeing on foot.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, they got a call about a male threatening someone with a gun over on the 100-block of North First Street West.

The suspect took off before officers got there.

Later that afternoon, officers got a tip that he may be out in the Lakeside neighborhood but didn’t find him after an extensive search.

The suspect hasn’t been found but police say there is no threat to the community as they continue to investigate.