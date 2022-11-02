#19 UMD Men’s Hockey Begins NCHC Play Friday at Colorado College

Puck drop is set for 8:30 pm on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The 19th ranked UMD men’s hockey team coming off two straight wins, will hit the road this upcoming weekend to begin NCHC play at Colorado College.

UMD has had some success out in Colorado Springs, posting an overall record of 14-7-3.

But this time around they’ll be looking to win their first road game of the season.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says the focus is once again on his team getting better and being more consistent this upcoming weekend.

“They’re getting different players, they didn’t bring in any portal guys. They’re doing it through recruiting, which I think is awesome. You know what they’ll build it. We have our own problems to worry about. Every team in this league you have respect for. I have a respect for them and we’re going to go in there. We need to be focused on the things we need to do, especially this time of the year and probably moving forward,” said Sandelin.

