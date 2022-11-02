#5 UMD Women’s Hockey to Face Another Top 5 Opponent in #1 Minnesota

It's the second time this season UMD has faced the top ranked team in the country.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team will play a top five opponent for the 3rd consecutive weekend.

This time it’s top ranked Minnesota, who UMD spilt the season series with a year ago at 3-3.

The Bulldogs would get the last laugh last season when they topped the Gophers at Ridder in the NCAA regional.

Head Coach Maura Crowell admits it’s been a tough stretch for her team but says they’ve surprised her too in the last four games.

“I’m excited about our fitness and our strength this year. From Friday’s to Saturday’s in the past, we have looked a little bit different. This year, I’ve seen us get better from Friday’s to Saturday’s. So I think we’re really fit with the hard work they’ve been putting in through the last several months is showing up on the ice. I think stregthwise we’re there with teams in the past have been stronger than us. I’m really encouraged by what we’ve been doing off the ice as well,” said Crowell.

Game 1 is Friday at 6 PM.