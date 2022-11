C-E-C Boys Soccer Finishes 3rd at Class AA State Tournament

ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team ended their season on Wednesday with a win, defeating Richfield 3-0 in the Class AA 3rd place game.

Elijah Aultman would score all three goals to lead the Lumberjacks offensively.

C-E-C finishes the season with an 18-3 overall record.