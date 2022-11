Coffee Conversation: Singer/Songwriter Austin Castle Performs Live

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota native and country artist, Austin Castle, performed live on the FOX21 morning show.

You’ll have a chance to hear him play at Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth on November 12.

His latest album, “Northwoods,” is available for streaming on Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music.

Castle plans on releasing an EP and another album in 2023 but they’re still in the works.