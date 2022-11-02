Essentia Holding Flu Shot Clinic at Superior YMCA

SUPERIOR, WI – Flu season is here and if you are still interested in getting your flu shot this year, there is still time. Essentia Health is providing flu shots for everyone six years old and up during a two-day clinic at the Superior Douglas County YMCA. This morning they had about 20 people show up, but they will be back on Thursday from 5 pm until 8 pm for those who want to receive the flu shot.

“The flu shot is really low risk and it provides a great benefit, great protection for what is thought to be the four most common flu strains for that season. And getting it right around now is great. You’ll make sure that you have a nice immune coverage for that entire flu season,” said Essentia Health pharmacist Zach Otto.

There is no cost for the flu shot when you get it at one of these pop up clinics, but if you do have insurance, it is helpful if you bring it.