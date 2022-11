Lucas Dudden, 38, Missing From Carlton

CARLTON, Minn. — The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to keep an eye out for a missing man.

He’s 38-year-old Lucas Dudden. Authorities say he left Carlton on October 25th but hasn’t been seen since.

His vehicle and personal items have been found about 45 minutes west from Carlton in McGregor.

Dudden has blue eyes, sandy brown hair, standing at 5’8″ and weighing 165 pounds.

If you see him, call 911.