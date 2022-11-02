Mayor’s Task Force Recommendations In Duluth: Funding Could Be A Challenge

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth now has a potential roadmap for improving the experience downtown. Finding the funding to make it happen could be the next challenge.

Members of a Mayor’s task force unveiled 27 recommendations at a downtown business Tuesday. Half of the recommendations focused on safety, and others on everything from tearing down blighted properties to encouraging investment.

Many of the ideas involve stronger communication, cooperation, and planning. But many would appear to need funding to make them happen.

Some would require additional staffing, expanded services, new lighting, establishing grants, and commissioning a housing study. The recommendations did not include a price tag and involve short and long-term goals.

Mayor Emily Larson said, “Some of them are really systemic, getting more mental health services in the state of Minnesota is of dire need, and that’s gonna take maybe one legislative cycle, maybe two, maybe three, so some of it is also in concert with our county partners and our state partners.”

Mayor Larson said two previous task forces generated plans and funding ideas for Spirit Mountain and housing.