Most Of Minnesota Under Burning Restrictions Due To Fire Risk

Much of Minnesota is under burning restrictions amid ongoing drought conditions, the Minnesota DNR said on Wednesday.

The DNR is restricting open burning due to an increased risk of wildfires due to dry conditions across much of the state.

“Extreme drought conditions in combination with dry fall vegetation, low humidity, and wind make for dangerous fire conditions,” Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor, said in a news release. “Restricting open burning prevents a burn pile from escaping and becoming a wildfire.”

The DNR will not issue permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in the impacted counties (see list below) until the burning restrictions are lifted.

Officials are also reminding people to take care with backyard campfires.

Burning restrictions are in effect for the following counties:

Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Houston, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Olmstead, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Roseau, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Southern St. Louis, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wabasha, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Winona, Wright, Yellow Medicine.

As conditions change, burning restrictions will be adjusted. For information and daily updates on the current risk for fires and open burning restrictions, visit the DNR’s website here.