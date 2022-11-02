Post Office In Superior Recommends Bringing Absentee Ballots In Person

SUPERIOR, Wis. — If you submit your absentee ballot by mail in Superior, it may not arrive on time for Election Day on November 8.

In a press release sent by the Mayor Jim Paine’s office, it says the Post Office is experiencing staffing issues and mail has been taking longer than normal.

The Superior City Clerk’s office is recommending bringing your ballots in-person to their office at Suite 200 of the Superior Government Center to ensure your votes get counted.

The Mayor’s Office says to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 715-395-7200 for questions.