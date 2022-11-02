Prep Volleyball: Cloquet, Esko and Rush City Advance to Section Championships

The section title games will be held at Hermantown high school on Saturday.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Section semi-finals took place Wednesday night for prep volleyball.

In section 7AAA Cloquet hosted Hermantown. The Lumberjacks would take the match in four sets, winning 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13) to continue their chance at a title. Cloquet will face Grand Rapids in the section 7AAA championship at Hermantown high school, beginning at 1 pm.

In section 7AA top seeded Greenway took on three seeded Esko. The Eskomos shut-out the Raiders in three (25-21, 25-20, 25-12). Senior Gabby Martenson finished with 14 kills on the night helping her team to a spot in the section championship.

Looking for the second spot was, Rush City and International Falls. The Tigers defeated the Broncos in straight sets (25-11, 25-9, 25-19). Rush City will face off with Esko for the Section 7AA title on Saturday, first serve is set for 6 PM at Hermantown high school.