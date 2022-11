UWS Lake Superior Research Institute Floating Classroom Expected For 2024

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A classroom on water? Students at University of Wisconsin-Superior can expect to take their research on the lake by the spring of 2024.

Those that are enrolled in UWS’ Lake Superior Research Institute will have the opportunity to study right on the waves.

A 65-foot aluminum catamaran boat is being adapted to become “Superior’s Floating Classroom.” The vessel will be fully equipped with research labs and diving platforms.

Students will be able to use this equipment to gather and analyze water samples directly from Lake Superior. The space will also have complete internet access.

Once crews are done adapting the boat down in Louisiana, it will sail all the way to Superior.

The floating classroom will then be docked at the Lake Superior Research Institute’s research facility on Montreal Pier near Barker’s Island.