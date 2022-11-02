UWS Men’s & Women’s Soccer Clinch UMAC Championship Game Berths

Both teams will host the UMAC title games on Saturday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s and women’s soccer teams prolonged their stellar seasons so far on Wednesday.

The Yellowjacket men would defeat Crown 6 to 1 in the UMAC tournament semifinals.

UWS was led by Phillip Eriksen who had two goals in the contest.

UW-Superior will host Bethany Lutheran in the title game on Saturday at Noon.

As for the Yellowjacket women, they also defeated Crown in the UMAC tournament semifinals. The score was 6-0.

The Yellowjackets will also host the title game on Saturday, taking on Northwestern at 2:30 pm.