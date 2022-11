UWS Volleyball Holds Off Minnesota Morris to Secure Spot in UMAC Title Game

UWS will next play at Northwestern in the title game on Saturday. Gametime is TBD.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It would take all five sets, but in the end UW-Superior was able to take down Minnesota Morris 3-1 in the UMAC semifinals

It will be the first time ever the Yellowjackets have played in the championship game.