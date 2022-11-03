152nd Annual Duluth Area Chamber Of Commerce Dinner

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s that time of the year when Duluth’s businesses and leaders come together to celebrate.

The annual meeting and dinner celebration of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce went on Wednesday at the DECC. The get-together got its start back in 1870.

This year is the 152nd annual meeting and it’s the Chamber’s biggest gathering and fundraiser.

The group reflects on what’s been accomplished over the past year and sets goals and a vision for the coming year. The new board of directors is introduced, along with the volunteer of the year, and the young professional of the year.