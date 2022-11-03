Ceremony Held For The Newly Elected African Heritage Commission

DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier Wednesday, the City of Duluth swore in 5 black community leaders to the African Heritage Commission.

City officials spoke proudly about those who will be a part of the commission. Fox 21 heard from the newly appointed commissioner, Archie Davis, who’s excited to help further his community.

Davis said, “For them to chase me down and get me on this board felt really important that they need a voice that’s familiar with the community, city, and state of Minnesota.”

The purpose of the African Heritage Commission is to make sure that black views are involved in Duluth’s local government. Members of the commission can be involved in city planning, public policy, and more.

“Tickets that our students are given are providing a burden on the, as far as employment goes in their futures. I feel like students need to stay in school and get their education and not end up in our juvenile correction system or prison,” said Davis.

There are currently just 5 newly elected members apart of this board, with 2 vacant seats still waiting to be filled. Applications for the African Heritage Commission can be found on the City of Duluth’s website.