DULUTH, Minn. — Kit Sitter from Duluth Fiber Guild came on the morning show to talk about an upcoming event.

The Duluth Fiber Guild is putting on a holiday sale November 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (The Coppertop) in Duluth.

The free event features gifts created by local artists, demonstrations of weaving, spinning, and more.