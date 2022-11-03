Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25.

After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside of the lane, rolled, and hit a road sign.

The woman was wearing her seatbelt and has injuries that aren’t life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital.

Alcohol was not a factor and roads were wet at the time.

It’s unclear if the bear survived.