Esko Football Secures State Tournament Berth for 2nd Straight Season

The Eskomos would score 14 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to eventually put the game away.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Esko football team is heading back to state after defeating Pequot Lakes 28 to 19 in the Section 7AAA title game on Thursday.

The Eskomos would score 14 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to eventually put the game away.

Esko (11-0) now awaits to hear who their opponent at state will be. Games are expected to be announced over the weekend.