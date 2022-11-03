Geodesic Dome Motel In Voyageurs National Park

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — Voyageurs National Park on Rainy Lake is a destination hub for many travelers. But a walk-through the park isn’t all it has to offer. Soon, you’ll be able to sleep right beneath the stars.

A million-star motel is coming to the park grounds. Construction is underway and it’s not going to be a classic motel either, but rather geodesic domes made with steel frames and glass.

The domes will have all the utilities a hotel offers, but with a side of nature.

Voyageurs is a certified “dark sky park,” meaning it uses environmentally responsible outdoor lighting. This makes the night sky that much more visible.

If you’re lucky, you may even see the Northern Lights.

Owners Lindsey and Marty Goulet of International Falls, who also own the Cantilever Distillery, purchased 2 of the park’s private islands back in 2020. With a hope to bring in more visitors to the ice box of the nation.

Owners plan to eventually build 5 domes on each island. The first dome is expected to be rent-ready this winter.