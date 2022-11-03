Hibbing Man Pleads Guilty To 2017 Murder

HIBBING, Minn. — A Hibbing man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman in 2017.

According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Blake Stangel, pleaded guilty to Second-Degree Intentional Murder and First-Degree Aggravated Sale of a Controlled Substance on Thursday.

The Attorney’s Office says Stangel could be sentenced to around 28 years with an additional concurrent sentence for First-Degree Aggravated Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.