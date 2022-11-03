Minnesota DNR Wants Hunters Ready Before Heading Out for This Weekend’s Deer Opener

DULUTH, MN – Minnesota is home to over 450,000 deer hunters who look forward to the fall deer season. It is a time for hunters to spend time with family and friends in the great outdoors while they look to add meat to their freezer and a trophy on the wall. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to be sure everyone who heads out this weekend returns home safely.

“The ways hunters can stay safe is to wear blaze clothing when it’s required, falls are one of the number one ways that a hunter gets injured during the deer season, so make sure your equipment is in good working order, and wear a safety harness while you’re in a tree stand,” said DNR Conservation Officer Adam Stennett.

While out harvesting a deer, it is also important for hunters to understand their role in limiting the spread of chronic wasting disease which affects the deer population in parts of Minnesota. If you do get a deer this weekend, you may be required to have your deer tested for CWD depending on your deer permit area.

“In most of our CWD zones, there will be mandatory CWD surveillance. So this is for us to keep an eye on the health of the deer herd and the population. And if you harvest a deer on November 5th and 6th, in certain DPA’s, it will be required that you get that deer sampled at one of our stations that we have listed in our hunting reg’s book and on our DNR website,” said DNR research biologist Kelsie LaSharr.

The best way to have a fun, successful weekend is to have a plan in place for every step of the way. This starts with licensing and having the proper gear along with knowing your deer permit area. It is also important to know if you will need to get your deer tested for chronic wasting disease and where that testing is done which can be found in the regulations book.