Moose Lake/Willow River Football Takes 16th Section Title in Program History

The Rebels were led by junior running back Jaxsyn Schmidt, as he moved the ball for 177 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

ESKO, Minn.- The Moose Lake/Willow River football team headed into their 5th straight section 7AA title game, Thursday against Crosby-Ironton.

The Rebels were led by junior running back Jaxsyn Schmidt, as he moved the ball for 177 rushing yards and three touchdowns. MLWR would take their 16th section championship in program history, by way of a 25-0 shut-out.

The Rebels will now await seeding for the Class AA state tournament.